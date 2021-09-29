Going Native

It sometimes seems that all bulbs come from either the Netherlands or somewhere around Greece or Turkey. But North America is home to some stunning bulbs as well. Camassia is one, and like most native plants, it has a bunch of common names: camas, quamash, wild hyacinth. Giant camas is, obviously, one of the larger members of the genus, getting up to almost 3 feet tall.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO