Going Native

By John Haddad
virginialiving.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreate a gorgeous, low-maintenance yard full of birds and butterflies by landscaping with local plants. Imagine opening your door to a yard of beautiful flower beds teeming with butterflies and birds. You still have a lawn, but it takes much less time to mow, and you don’t have to bother with bagging leaves in the fall—you simply rake them into the flower beds, where they become natural mulch and habitat for next spring’s caterpillars and insects, which, in turn, feed a wide variety of local birds.

