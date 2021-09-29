CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rotonda West, FL

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Rotonda West

Rotonda West Digest
Rotonda West Digest
 9 days ago

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rotonda West. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rotonda West:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cBa3fll00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
The Associated Press

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing. Environmental protections at all three monuments had been stripped by former President Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rotonda West, FL
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today's age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West, FL
48
Followers
326
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rotonda West Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy