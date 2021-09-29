Pratt Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F 8 to 17 mph wind



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 73 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.