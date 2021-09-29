Pratt Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
