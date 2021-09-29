Daily Weather Forecast For Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
