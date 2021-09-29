Daily Weather Forecast For Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.