South Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SOUTH HILL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0