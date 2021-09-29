CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manny Pacquiao announces retirement, issues heartfelt farewell to boxing fans

By Adam D Martin
 9 days ago
Legendary boxing champion Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement from the sport he loves by issuing a heartfelt farewell to boxing fans. Pacquiao (62-8-2) dropped a decision to Yordenis Ugás last month, and following the fight, the legend hinted that it could be time for him to walk away from the sport that he loves. At age 42, Pacquiao is done with boxing. On Wednesday, he made it official with a video that he shared on his social media along with a heartfelt message to his boxing fans.

