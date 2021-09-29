4-Day Weather Forecast For Philomath
PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
