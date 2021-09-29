4-Day Weather Forecast For Philomath

PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.