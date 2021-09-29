CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Demopolis, AL

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Demopolis Journal
Demopolis Journal
 9 days ago

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Demopolis Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Demopolis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cBa2CP100

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Demopolis, AL
Demopolis Journal

Demopolis Journal

Demopolis, AL
65
Followers
305
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Demopolis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy