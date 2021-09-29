Video: How does the M4 Convertible compare to the Coupe version?

The BMW M4 Competition convertible is now starting its first deliveries around the world. And, as you would expect, reviews of it are starting to pop up. One of the very first on YouTube is now here and it seemingly wants to compare the drop top version to the Coupe one, as a lot of us were expecting already. After all, when it comes to the M4, choosing between the drop top or the fixed roof alternative might come down to a couple more factors than just whether you want to feel the wind rushing through your hair.