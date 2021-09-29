CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, KY

Sun forecast for Marion — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Marion News Flash
Marion News Flash
 9 days ago

(MARION, KY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marion:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0cBa274d00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

