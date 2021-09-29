Prairie Du Chien Daily Weather Forecast

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.