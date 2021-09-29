Prairie Du Chien Daily Weather Forecast
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0