Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
