Weather Forecast For Franklin

FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.