Weather Forecast For Wickenburg
WICKENBURG, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
