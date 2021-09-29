Salida Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 44 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 62 °F, low 44 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



