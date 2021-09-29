Salida Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0