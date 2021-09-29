Warren Weather Forecast

WARREN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



