Weather Forecast For Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain overnight High 58 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Rain likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



