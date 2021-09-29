Wednesday rain in Richfield: Ideas to make the most of it

(RICHFIELD, UT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Richfield, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Richfield:

Wednesday, September 29 Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 58 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 30 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.