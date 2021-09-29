Daily Weather Forecast For Belfast
BELFAST, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
