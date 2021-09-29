Wednesday rain in Nebraska City: Ideas to make the most of it

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Nebraska City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nebraska City:

Wednesday, September 29 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.