Nebraska City, NE

Wednesday rain in Nebraska City: Ideas to make the most of it

Nebraska City Post
Nebraska City Post
 9 days ago

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Nebraska City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nebraska City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cBa1kFo00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Nebraska City, NE
ABOUT

With Nebraska City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

