CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Researchers observe interference effect between Floquet quasi-particles using strontium optical lattice clock

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the strontium optical lattice clock platform, a research team led by Prof. Chang Hong from the National Time Service Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, together with Zhang Xuefeng from Chongqing University observed the interference effect between Floquet quasi-particles. Relevant results were published in Physical Review Letters.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Lattice#Clock#Strontium#Particles#Chongqing University#Floquet Theory#Hamiltonian
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Birds Have a Mysterious 'Quantum Sense'. Scientists Have Now Seen It in Action

Seeing our world through the eyes of a migratory bird would be a rather spooky experience. Something about their visual system allows them to 'see' our planet's magnetic field, a clever trick of quantum physics and biochemistry that helps them navigate vast distances. In early 2021, scientists from the University of Tokyo announced they had, for the first time ever, directly observed a key reaction hypothesized to be behind birds' (and many other creatures') talents for sensing the direction of Earth's poles. Importantly, this is evidence of quantum physics directly affecting a biochemical reaction in a cell – something we've long hypothesized but...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Futurity

Method uses sound to make objects ‘disappear’

Researchers have devised a method of using acoustics to both conceal and simulate objects. When listening to music, we don’t just hear the notes produced by the instruments, we are also immersed in its echoes from our surroundings. Sound waves bounce back off the walls and objects around us, forming a characteristic sound effect—a specific acoustic field. This explains why the same piece of music sounds very different when played in an old church or a modern concrete building.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Standing Waves Unexpectedly Discovered at The Edge of Earth's Magnetosphere

Buffeted by a constant stream of charged particles from the solar wind, Earth is not without its protection. Our planet is wrapped in a bubble of magnetism called the magnetosphere, spun out from deep inside the planet's interior. As the solar wind blows, scientists assumed that the edges of this bubble would ripple in a series of energy waves in the plasma, generated by the interaction between the solar wind and magnetosphere, along the direction that the wind is blowing. But now they've discovered a surprise: some of the waves generated stand still. Space physicist Martin Archer of Imperial College London has...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Quantifying the effects of three-particle collisions in quantum gases

Quantum gases consisting of atoms are extremely suitable for observing quantum mechanical phenomena and making new types of quantum matter. In his Ph.D. research Mestrom was able to quantify the effects of three-particle collisions in those ultracold gases. With a new numerical method he was able to characterize and predict certain effects of these collisions. He defended his Ph.D. on September 27 at the department of Applied Physics.
PHYSICS
Physics World

New optical transistor uses quasiparticle condensate to switch rapidly

A new optical transistor has been designed by researchers in Russia, Switzerland, and Germany. The team, led by Anton Zasedatelev at Skoltech in Moscow, used a combination of laser beams, an optical cavity, and a specialized organic polymer to trigger sudden switching between two distinct quantum states in their device. The transistor could be a promising step towards advanced optical computers, which have the potential to outperform their electronic counterparts.
ENGINEERING
biospace.com

Researchers Turn Back the Clock on Heart Cells in Mice

Scientists may have found a way for the heart to gain regenerative capabilities, offering a potential silver lining for patients who have suffered a heart attack. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research reportedly achieved positive results after returning adult cardiomyocytes to their fetal-like state in mouse models. To make this happen, they selectively expressed four genes, collectively called OSKM, which are necessary for cell renewal — Oct4, Sox2, Klf4, and c-Myc.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Quasi-particles with tunable interactions

The laws of quantum mechanics allow for the existence of 'quasi-particles': excitations in materials that behave exactly like ordinary particles. A major advantage of quasi-particles over ordinary particles is that their properties can be engineered. In a Nature Materials News & Views article this week, IoP physicist Erik van Heumen describes recent experiments where even the interactions between quasi-particles can be tuned.
PHYSICS
techxplore.com

Dynamic speckle holography: A highly effective optical technique that combines imaging and scattering

Researchers at Harvard University and China University of Petroleum recently developed dynamic speckle holography (DSH), a new technique to measure three-dimensional (3D) maps of displacements that combines imaging and scattering approaches. This technique, presented in a paper published in Physical Review Letters, can detect displacements as small as 10 nanometers over several centimeters, thus significantly outperforming conventional imaging techniques.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers integrate optical devices made of multiple materials onto single chip

Researchers have developed a highly accurate way to assemble multiple micron-scale optical devices extremely close together on a single chip. The new approach could one day allow high-volume manufacturing of chip-based optical systems that would enable more compact optical communications devices and advanced imagers. "The development of electronics that are...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Researchers observe moiré trions in H-stacked transition metal dichalcogenide bilayers

In physics, the moiré pattern is a specific geometrical design in which sets of straight or curved lines are superposed on top of each other. Recent studies have found that bilayers of transition metal dichalcogenide materials arranged in moiré patterns could be particularly promising for studying electronic phenomena and excitons (i.e., concentrations of energy in crystals formed by an excited electron and an associated hole).
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence takes structural biology to the next level

A scientist at Karolinska Institutet reports that machine learning can be used to gain insights into molecular events that change the shape of proteins after they are made, regulating their ability to interact with each other. This suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) may allow us, in the future, to accurately simulate highly complex biological scenarios in silico as well as leverage this information for therapeutic intervention.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Influence of relative density on quasi-static and fatigue failure of lattice structures in Ti6Al4V produced by laser powder bed fusion

Lattice structures produced by additive manufacturing have been increasingly studied in recent years due to their potential to tailor prescribed mechanical properties. Their mechanical performances are influenced by several factors such as unit cell topology, parent material and relative density. In this study, static and dynamic behaviors of Ti6Al4V lattice structures were analyzed focusing on the criteria used to define the failure of lattices. A modified face-centered cubic (FCCm) lattice structure was designed to avoid the manufacturing problems that arise in the production of horizontal struts by laser powder bed fusion. The Gibson–Ashby curves of the FCCm lattice were obtained and it was found that relative density not only affects stiffness and strength of the structures, but also has important implications on the assumption of macroscopic yield criterion. Regarding fatigue properties, a stiffness based criterion was analyzed to improve the assessment of lattice structure failure in load bearing applications, and the influence of relative density on the stiffness evolution was studied. Apart from common normalization of S–N curves, a more accurate fatigue failure surface was developed, which is also compatible with stiffness based failure criteria. Finally, the effect of hot isostatic pressing in FCCm structures was also studied.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy