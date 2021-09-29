Marathon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 78 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 88 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



