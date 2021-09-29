Marathon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 78 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
