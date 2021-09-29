Litchfield Daily Weather Forecast

LITCHFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



