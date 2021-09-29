Weather Forecast For Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



