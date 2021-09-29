Fennville Daily Weather Forecast
FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
