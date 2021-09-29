Fennville Daily Weather Forecast

FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.