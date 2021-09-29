Daily Weather Forecast For Monahans

MONAHANS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.