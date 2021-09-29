Daily Weather Forecast For Monahans
MONAHANS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
