4-Day Weather Forecast For York
YORK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0