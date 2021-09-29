4-Day Weather Forecast For York

YORK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



