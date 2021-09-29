Omak Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
