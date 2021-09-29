CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Sherman Announces Next Team; Joining Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Richard Sherman is heading to Florida. The veteran defensive back announced Wednesday morning that he will be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For a few reasons, the writing had been on the wall for Sherman to join forces with the Bucs. For one, there has been mutual admiration between Sherman and Tom Brady for years, and despite their slew of hard-fought battles, they seemed like they would be great teammates. Perhaps more importantly, he worked out for the Bucs earlier in the week.

