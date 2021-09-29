Steele Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STEELE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



