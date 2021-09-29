Steele Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STEELE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
