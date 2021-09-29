3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Mammoth Lakes

(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mammoth Lakes:

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 58 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 63 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.