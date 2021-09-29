Weather Forecast For North Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0