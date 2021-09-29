Weather Forecast For Rawlins
RAWLINS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Haze during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 47 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
