Weather Forecast For Rawlins

RAWLINS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Haze during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 47 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



