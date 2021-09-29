Weather Forecast For Houghton
HOUGHTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
