Moab Weather Forecast

MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.