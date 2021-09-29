Moab Weather Forecast
MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
