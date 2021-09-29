Why Bernstein Downgraded NXP Semiconductors To Market Perform - Read Why

Michael Rice, CEO at Biolife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Michael Rice exercised options to purchase 22,922 Biolife Solutions shares at a price of $1.64 per share for a total of $37,592 on October 7. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $40.55 to $40.63 to raise a total of $930,404 from the stock sale.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO