Why Bernstein Downgraded NXP Semiconductors To Market Perform - Read Why

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
  • Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon downgraded NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $230, down from $245, implying an 11.55% upside.
  • Rasgon is "growing somewhat uncomfortable" with the stock's valuation and automotive end market.
  • It is a "clear certainty that auto semis are 'over shipping auto production," Rasgon tells investors in a research note.
  • Rasgon believes NXP's risk profile looks balanced with the stock up 30% year-to-date.
  • The tech stocks led by the Nasdaq Composite Index took a beating on September 28 as the surging bond yields triggered an industrywide selloff.
  • Price Action: NXPI shares closed lower by 4.85% at $206.19 on Tuesday.

