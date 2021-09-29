Willcox Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WILLCOX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
