Libby Daily Weather Forecast
LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, September 30
Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 1
Areas of fog during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
