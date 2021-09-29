Weather Forecast For Nantucket
NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 59 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
