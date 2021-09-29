Weather Forecast For Devils Lake
DEVILS LAKE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
