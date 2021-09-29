Weather Forecast For Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 9 mph



