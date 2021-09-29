Weather Forecast For Caribou

CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, September 30 Light Rain High 52 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Rain Showers Likely High 50 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



