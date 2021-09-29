Weather Forecast For Caribou
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, September 30
Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Rain Showers Likely
- High 50 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
