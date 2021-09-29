La Junta Weather Forecast
LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
