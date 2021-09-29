La Junta Weather Forecast

LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



