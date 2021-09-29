Richfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
