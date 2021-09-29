CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, ID

Richfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cBa0Ahz00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Richfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

