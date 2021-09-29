Richfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 59 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.