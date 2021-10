The Vegas Golden Knights skated to a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche in their second preseason game on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Patrick Brown and Nicolas Hague found the back of the net in the first period to help Vegas to a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes. Colorado scored consecutive goals to take a 3-2 lead, but Alex Pietrangelo knotted the score at 3-3 midway through the third. Jonathan Marchessault potted the game-winning goal with 4:10 to play as the Golden Knights earned the 4-3 win.

