Evant Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EVANT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0