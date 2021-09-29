CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford named NFC offensive player of the week

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 12 years with the Lions, quarterback Matthew Stafford was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week once and that happened during his rookie season. His first weeks with the Rams have seen the league take more notice of his play. Stafford was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week for his work in the team’s season-opening win over the Bears and his good play continued in wins over the Colts and Buccaneers the last two weeks.

