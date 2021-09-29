Matthew Stafford named NFC offensive player of the week

Thursday night was a bad night for the fingers of quarterbacks, but it was worse for Russell Wilson than it was for Matthew Stafford. Wilson had to leave the game after spraining his finger, but Stafford was able to remain in the game and pilot the Rams to a 26-17 road victory after hurting his right index finger. After the game, Stafford was asked about the injury and told reporters he wasn’t totally certain about when the injury happened, but that it wasn’t a major issue for him as the night went on.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO