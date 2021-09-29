Daily Weather Forecast For Verdigre
VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
