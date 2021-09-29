Daily Weather Forecast For Terreton
TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 61 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 30
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 64 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0