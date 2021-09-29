Daily Weather Forecast For Ashland
ASHLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
