Abiquiu, NM

Wednesday sun alert in Abiquiu — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 9 days ago

(ABIQUIU, NM) A sunny Wednesday is here for Abiquiu, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Abiquiu:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0cBZzuni00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

