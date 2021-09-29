CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circle, MT

Another cloudy day in Circle — make the most of it with these activities

Circle Digest
 9 days ago

(CIRCLE, MT.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Circle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cBZzoka00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

